Mid Ulster police deal with 'multiple reports' of fireworks thrown at cars
Mid Ulster police have received "multiple reports" this week of fireworks being thrown at vehicles in the area.
The PSNI said in a social media post that this behaviour is extremely dangerous and could have serious consequences.
"Thanks to proactive work by officers in Maghera, a vehicle was searched last night and a large quantity of fireworks was seized," the post read.
"If you see this kind of behaviour, please report it right away - your information could prevent someone getting hurt.
"Help us keep our communities safe this Halloween."