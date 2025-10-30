Mid Ulster police deal with 'multiple reports' of fireworks thrown at cars

By Stanley Campbell
Published 30th Oct 2025, 10:17 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 10:23 GMT
Mid Ulster police have received "multiple reports" this week of fireworks being thrown at vehicles in the area.

The PSNI said in a social media post that this behaviour is extremely dangerous and could have serious consequences.

Most Popular

"Thanks to proactive work by officers in Maghera, a vehicle was searched last night and a large quantity of fireworks was seized," the post read.

"If you see this kind of behaviour, please report it right away - your information could prevent someone getting hurt.

"Help us keep our communities safe this Halloween."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice