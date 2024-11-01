Mid Ulster police deal with reports of 'firework misuse' in Dungannon, Cookstown. Draperstown and Coagh

Officers in Mid Ulster seized almost 290 fireworks in Donaghmore on Thursday, as part of their proactive policing approach for Halloween.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As officers were on patrol, they observed young people setting off fireworks. At around 11.30pm, officers carried out a number of vehicle searches, with around 290 fireworks recovered from the vehicles parked in the area. Two young males were cautioned in relation to the incident and the fireworks were taken away by police.

“Officers provided a visible policing presence across Mid Ulster throughout the evening, providing reassurance to the local community and engaging with residents. Police received reports of anti-social behaviour in Draperstown on Thursday. One young person was spoken to by police in relation to this matter.“Police received further reports of fireworks being misused in the Dungannon, Cookstown and Coagh during the evening.

Fireworks seized in Donaghmore by the police. Credit: PSNI

“The misuse of fireworks is extremely dangerous. Anyone involved in this type of reckless activity needs to stop and think of the consequences, not just for them, but also how it affects people living in the area. People, particularly younger people, really need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.

“The law regarding fireworks is clear. It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence, and you could be fined up to £5,000 on conviction.