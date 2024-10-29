One arrest after large quantity of fireworks valued at £10,000 seized in Bellaghy area

Police have seized a large quantity of illegal fireworks with an estimated street value of £10,000 in the Bellaghy area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended a premises in the Bellaghy area on Monday 28th October, which was believed to have been selling fireworks illegally. Following further enquiries, around 3,000 Category Two display-only fireworks and approximately 400 Category Three display-only fireworks were recovered. The pyrotechnics, with an estimated value of around £10,000 as well as nearly £600 in cash, was seized by police.

“One man was arrested on suspicion of fireworks related offences, including selling fireworks without a licence. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“We are committed to preserving public safety and this fireworks seizure demonstrates our commitment. We hope this sends a clear warning to traders not to break the law and put people’s lives at risk.

Fireworks seized in Bellaghy. Credit: PSNI

“It’s important to remember that fireworks are made from explosive material and if misused, can cause serious and life changing injuries. The law clearly states that fireworks - except indoor fireworks and sparklers - must be bought from reputable, licensed dealers who are required to keep sales records.

“It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence and can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law. Remember, what might seem like harmless fun to some, may seem feel like anti-social behaviour to others.

“Please contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have any information as it may help prevent someone being seriously injured.”