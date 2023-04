The PSNI has issued an online plea for the return of a teenage girl from Craigavon who has gone missing.

Police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area say they are ‘growing increasingly concerned for the safety and whereabouts of 14 year old Olivia Shultz’.

She was last seen in the Lakes area of Craigavon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Olivia is described as 5ft 2 inches, slim build, blonde shoulder length hair, wearing a black 'Giants' hoodie, black jeans/leggings and white Nike Air Force trainers.