Moira: man due in court on vehicle interference and theft charges
A man has been charged with four counts of interference with vehicles in the Moira area at the weekend.
He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police investigating reports of vehicle interference and theft within the Moira Gate area of Moira during the early hours of Saturday morning, June 29 have charged a man to court.
"The 31-year-old has been charged with four counts of interference with vehicles and three counts of theft.
"As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”