A man from Moira has been fined and given five penalty points.

Derek Mackey, 69, whose address was given as Henry Court, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that on August 30, 2024 at 5.40pm, the injured party was cycling along Railway Street in Lisburn in the right hand lane.

A vehicle, driven by the defendant, passed the injured party and moved lanes in very close proximity to the cyclist.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The incident was captured on a camera being worn by the cyclist at the time.

Police attended the home address of the defendant and during interview he stated he didn’t see the cyclist.

The court heard that the defendant did not hit the cyclist but that the cyclist reported the defendant because of his driving.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £150, an offender’s levy of £15 and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with five penalty points.