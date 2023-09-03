Motorists are advised the Moira Road at Nutts Corner, Crumlin, has now reopened after an earlier road traffic collision in the area.

In an update this morning (Sunday) Inspector Patton said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.20pm on Saturday, 2nd September that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are advising motorists the Moira Road at Nutts Corner has now reopened. Photo by: Google

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The driver of the vehicle was cautioned for a number of suspected driving offences and enquires remain ongoing into this investigation.”