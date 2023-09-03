Register
Moira Road at Nutts Corner reopens after man hospitalised in earlier collision

Motorists are advised the Moira Road at Nutts Corner, Crumlin, has now reopened after an earlier road traffic collision in the area.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 12:06 BST

In an update this morning (Sunday) Inspector Patton said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.20pm on Saturday, 2nd September that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are advising motorists the Moira Road at Nutts Corner has now reopened. Photo by: GooglePolice are advising motorists the Moira Road at Nutts Corner has now reopened. Photo by: Google
Police are advising motorists the Moira Road at Nutts Corner has now reopened. Photo by: Google
“The driver of the vehicle was cautioned for a number of suspected driving offences and enquires remain ongoing into this investigation.”

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the collision and could help with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1849 of 02/09/23.