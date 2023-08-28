Anti-social driving causing 'living hell' for residents living near Magherafelt carpark

Late night noise caused by drivers revving engines and doing 'donuts' in a Magherafelt park has turned the lives of local residents into a "living hell.”

The mother of a young woman who recently moved into a local apartment complex, says she can't sleep at night because of the noise and often returns home.

The noise at Union Road car park in the town centre goes on into the early hours of the morning with drivers playing "cat and mouse" with the PSNI when they respond to calls from residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My daughter spent a lot of money decorating her apartment and loves it right up until 11 o'clock each night when the revving of engines and speeding cars kicks off," said the woman who did not wish to be named.

Union Road car park in Magherafelt. Credit: Google Maps

"She (daughter) calls me in tears and I feel so helpless as there is nothing I can do only call the police who attend and when they leave and the noise starts all over again.

"It can go on to three in the morning and they (the drivers) have no concern for people trying to sleep with work to go to in the morning."

The anti-social driving is said to take place every night of the week at times involving more than 50 cars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman said she would like a barrier or barriers erected to stop the late night use of Union Road park.

She said she has been in touch with the Environmental Health Service, local councillors and MLAs about the noise, and has yet to receive a response.

"We're not killjoys or anything but there is no reason why the car park should be used after 11 o'clock at night when all the shops are closed," she said. "We are at our wits' end, and are very worried about our daughter."

DUP Magherafelt Councillor Paul McLean said it was "not acceptable" that people cannot get a night's sleep because of anti-social driving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He described Union Road car park as a "generational issue" and said he would raise the matter with the various agencies with a view to getting a resolution.

Councillor McLean said he would also raise the possibility of erecting barriers and using CCTV in the car park in an effort to curb the problem.

Meanwhile the police appealed to motorists to show consideration residents and "put the brakes on anti-social driving in the area."

Inspector Lucas said: “Police are aware of reports of anti-social driving in the vicinity of the Union Road car park in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cars are reportedly revving loudly and doing donuts, causing a disturbance to local residents.

“We want to assure local residents and business owners that we take such incidents very seriously.

“Those involved in this type of activity need to show consideration and think seriously about the consequences of their actions. The repercussions of anti-social driving include warning notices, fixed penalty notices, cars being seized and court appearances.

“We are aware of the negative impact that this type of activity can have on the local community and would appeal to anyone affected to report anti-social activity immediately to ensure a prompt response.