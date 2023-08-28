Supported Living facilities are making a positive difference to residents in Magherafelt area

What do you imagine when you think about Supported Living? Many people might have different ideas, but if promoting independence and encouraging people to live their best life come to mind then you would be on the right track.

In Magherafelt and its surrounding areas, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust manage a number of Supported Living facilities which are making a positive difference to residents, like 22-year-old Veronique Curry.

She lives at Nenagh Court in The Loup, where a dedicated team of support workers are on hand to provide her with the help she needs on a day-to-day basis.

Despite being hesitant at first, she now admits that she didn’t expect it to be so good for her, with staff coming in for special praise.

Veronique Curry, who lives at Nenagh Court in The Loup, pictured with the Northern Trust’s Head of Respite and Supported Living for Learning Disability Services, Angela Reid. Credit: Northern Health and Social Care Trust

“I was worried the first time I came here but I have been really surprised. The staff are amazing and it is the best place to live. They are all so understanding and I feel like I can tell them anything,” she said. “I have freedom but they are there to support me when I need it and they are helping me to be as independent as possible.”

While living at Nenagh Court, Veronique was encouraged to enrol on a beauty therapy course and is currently taking driving lessons. She enjoys going to the gym, shopping and getting her nails done – all of which is made possible by the help and encouragement she receives from Support Workers.

For Denise Kelly, Supported Living has made a huge difference to her brother.

Sixty-year-old Kevin, who is originally from Draperstown, now lives at the recently opened Fairhill Court in Maghera.

“Kevin is very happy there, he has come a long way, and that is down to the support he receives. He gets help with his shopping, they go out for meals together, it really is like an extension of his family.

“He has a pet dog which means the world to him, and the staff take a great interest in it as well, getting them out for walks every day.

“It is great for us to know that he is so well looked after. He is doing so much more for himself and he is a happier man all round.”

Angela Reid, the Northern Trust’s Head of Respite and Supported Living for Learning Disability Services, said she would love to see more people considering employment in social care.

“I have seen at first hand the impact our Support Workers have on our Service Users, and how they can make a lasting difference to their health and wellbeing, and overall quality of life.

“It is a really important role which offers genuine job satisfaction. We’re currently recruiting for Support Workers in the Magherafelt area and in locations across the Trust so if you have an interest in making a career out of caring for others we would love to hear from you.”

A recruitment event is due to take place in The Terrace Hotel in Magherafelt on Saturday, September 9, from 11am - 4pm for anyone who would like to find out more about roles within Adult Learning Disability supported living and short breaks.