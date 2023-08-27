Bradley’s Centra and Harkin's Pharmacy of Maghera sweep the boards at NI High Street Heroes awards

There’s a real sense of celebration in the air over Maghera after two local businesses lifted an amazing six awards between them at this year’s Northern Ireland’s High Street Heroes awards.

Bradley’s Centra in Maghera was presented with five coveted gold awards including a top title of Overall Independent Retailer, while Harkin’s Pharmacy picked up a gold award as Best Healthcare Retailers.

Bradley’s Centra was also awarded Best Convenience Store, Best Deli / Bakery, Best Forecourt, and Best Off Licence in the competition – a joint initiative powered by Retail NI and supported by Camelot, Roam, Strategic Power Connect and Belfast Live – which recognises and rewards local retailers across Northern Ireland and their impact on local communities.

Members of the public are invited to vote online for their favourite independent retailer and local high street and this year a record 12,000 votes were cast.

Bradley's Centra Maghera swept the boards at the 2023 Retail NI High Street Heroes Awards - winning gold in five categories including Overall Independent Retailer. Pictured, from left, are Eoghan Jordan, Trish McGuckin, Joe Bradley, and Danielle Walsh of Bradley’s Centra, Maghera, with Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive, Retail NI. Picture: Press Eye

Joe Bradley, owner of the Centra store said: “We are all absolutely delighted to have been crowned Overall Independent Retailer at the High Street Heroes Awards and to receive a further four gold awards is fantastic.

"This recognition demonstrates the hard work of the entire team to make our store the best it can be, and I’d like to thank every member of staff for their commitment and to members of the public that voted for us. We are very proud of the achievement.”

Paddy Murney, retail sales director for Centra NI added: “Congratulations to the team at Bradley’s Centra Maghera! To win not one gold award but five, is a real testament to the team. Their commitment and dedication to serving their local community with the best in modern convenience retailing is unwavering.”

Harkin’s Pharmacy said they are thrilled to be voted the winners of the prestigious Best Healthcare Retailers award.

"We are so proud of our staff and everything they do and we are delighted that our patients and customers are too. Thank you sincerely for all your votes and for your loyalty and support to Harkin’s and Glass Pharmacies,” a spokesperson said.