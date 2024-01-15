Police have seized more than 1,000 suspected fake designer items, including clothes and footwear, in Co Antrim.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in the Glenavy area early on Sunday on suspicion of being concerned in the sale of suspected counterfeit goods. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

It follows a police investigation during which more than 1,000 items of suspected counterfeit clothing, footwear and electrical equipment were seized.

Police said their initial assessment is that these counterfeit designer goods would have represented a £130,000 loss of value to the brands concerned.

Some of the suspected counterfeit items seized by police on Sunday, January 14. Picture: PSNI

Detective Sergeant Mason said: “It is easy to see the buying of fake goods as a harmless and victimless crime but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

"While it may seem a bargain to buy a designer coat for £40 instead of over £100, people need to think of the consequences.

"Counterfeit goods are made by people in all parts of the world in terrible conditions with workers often trafficked or involved in human slavery. Low quality manufacturing can make products dangerous to wear or use.

"Profits from counterfeit goods help to fund other crime including drug supply, human trafficking, organised crime groups and money laundering. The counterfeit trade impacts the UK economy with the loss of millions of pounds of revenue each year which could be put towards public services and the national infrastructure. I would urge people to reconsider their choices when faced with the option to buy fake goods and ask that if anyone encounters a counterfeit seller they report them."