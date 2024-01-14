The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for Northern Ireland forecasting ‘frequent snow showers’ throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest warning – issued on Sunday morning – has now been put place from midnight on Tuesday (January 16) until midnight on Thursday, with counties Antrim, Tyrone and Londonderry likely to be most affected.

It follows an existing yellow warning for snow and ice from 3am on Monday until 9am on Tuesday across all of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new alert is forecasting freezing conditions and disruption to travel on Wednesday and Thursday – the day of a major public sector strike in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has issued weather warning for snow and ice across Northern Ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter / PressEye (stock image).

The Met Office warned: “Frequent snow showers are likely to cause further disruption to travel during Wednesday and Thursday.”

Motorists and users of public transport have been advised the weather may mean that some roads and railway lines will be affected with longer journey times.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will be across northern Scotland during Wednesday morning, before developing across parts of southwest Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and Wales later in the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Snow showers are likely to continue during Wednesday night and well into Thursday. Whilst accumulations will vary due to the nature of showers, 2-5 cm of snow is expected in many places. Where showers become more organised, there is a chance some low-lying areas could see 10 cm in a few hours.”