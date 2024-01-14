Northern Ireland weather: Met Office gives new warning of 'frequent snow showers'
The latest warning – issued on Sunday morning – has now been put place from midnight on Tuesday (January 16) until midnight on Thursday, with counties Antrim, Tyrone and Londonderry likely to be most affected.
It follows an existing yellow warning for snow and ice from 3am on Monday until 9am on Tuesday across all of Northern Ireland.
The new alert is forecasting freezing conditions and disruption to travel on Wednesday and Thursday – the day of a major public sector strike in Northern Ireland.
The Met Office warned: “Frequent snow showers are likely to cause further disruption to travel during Wednesday and Thursday.”
Motorists and users of public transport have been advised the weather may mean that some roads and railway lines will be affected with longer journey times.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will be across northern Scotland during Wednesday morning, before developing across parts of southwest Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and Wales later in the day.
"Snow showers are likely to continue during Wednesday night and well into Thursday. Whilst accumulations will vary due to the nature of showers, 2-5 cm of snow is expected in many places. Where showers become more organised, there is a chance some low-lying areas could see 10 cm in a few hours.”
Motorists are advised to plan ahead, checking for delays and road closures, amending travel plans if necessary. Drivers should leave more time to prepare and check their vehicles before setting off; make sure they have essentials packed in your car in the event of any delays such as warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper / de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger.