More than 190 Co Armagh victims of serious sexual offence referred to support scheme

More than 190 people from Co Armagh have been referred to a support service for victims of serious sexual offences since it was set up four years ago.

The Department of Justice launched the Sexual Offences Legal Advise (SOLA) scheme in April 2021 to provide free legal advice and support to adult victims of serious sexual offences.

A separate SOLA service for children and young people was launched in February.

The Department has revealed that a total of 193 people from Co Armagh have been referred to the scheme so far.

In total, 193 people from Co Armagh have been referred to the Sexual Offences Legal Adviser (SOLA) scheme since it was set up in April 2021. Picture: Annie Spratt / unsplash (stock image).

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “Cases involving sexual crime are some of the most intrusive and difficult for victims to endure and I am determined that every possible support is in place to reduce the trauma that victims experience.

"It is often a surprise to victims that they aren’t entitled to legal advice and representation. Instead, they are regarded as a witness and give evidence for the prosecution case.

"The SOLA service seeks to address this. SOLAs are qualified lawyers who can provide relevant information and legal advice up to the start of the trial. They are particularly focused on the privacy rights of victims and the use of personal records or previous sexual history at court.

"They can meet with victims before a trial to talk about legal issues, rights and provide an overview of what is often a complex and lengthy process.

Victim Support NI deputy CEO Nichola Greene, Justice Minister Naomi Long, and CSOLA Emma-Rose Duffy. Picture: Department of Justice

"At every stage until the beginning of the trial, the SOLAs will advocate on behalf of victims and represent their interests to other organisations within the criminal justice system, such as the Public Prosecution Service or PSNI.

"The service is free and any advice given by the SOLAs to complainants is confidential.”

Victims can also take advice from the SOLA service prior to reporting a crime of sexual violence to the police.

The Minister continued: “Being able to talk through what is likely to happen, and to have an experienced lawyer to answer questions, can really help victims to make informed decisions.

"They can also offer support to adults considering making a complaint to police of historical sexual abuse that perhaps occurred when they were a child.

"The feedback from service users has been extremely positive and I want to pay gratitude to the SOLAs, whose commitment to providing support and clarity to people during one of the most challenging periods in their lives has had such a positive impact on the experience of so many victims.”

Since its launch in April 2021, until February 7 this year, the adult SOLA service has supported 1,949 complainants across Northern Ireland.

The SOLAs are employed by Victim Support NI, who operate the service on behalf of the Department of Justice.

They are based in the Victim Support NI hubs in Belfast and Foyle but can be contacted online or by phone. Alternatively, they can accommodate face-to-face meetings in a safe location of the service user’s choosing.

The Children’s SOLA (CSOLA) service is available to children and young people aged 17 and under who have experienced a sexual crime, as well as to their parents or carers, offering free, independent legal advice until the start of a trial.

Anyone who wishes to access the support of a SOLA or CSOLA is asked to email [email protected]