Potholes in Co Armagh have grown so large that ducks are using them as ponds, a local councillor has claimed.

Councillor Keith Ratcliffe, who represents the Cusher area on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (ABC), said he was “frankly fed up” at what he said was “lack of action” from the Department of Infrastructure when it comes to potholes.

He took to social media after Wednesday’s spell of heavy rain to vent his frustration. He also shared a couple of photos of a duck swimming happily in a large pothole filled full with water which he indicated was on a road near Hamiltonsbawn.

"When ducks take the potholes it’s long past time for action,” said Cllr Ratcliffe, the TUV party chairman on ABC council.

Councillor Keith Ratcliffe shared this picture of a duck swimming in large pothole.

"Back in November I raised particular issues in relation to Marlacoo Road. In spite of several reminders, there has been no action,” he claimed.

"The result is that no longer have potholes. We have large craters which - after the heavy rain today - have literally turned into duck ponds in the middle of the road.

"While the Minister seeks to abuse her office to impose Irish language street signs on Grand Central Station, the basic infrastructure which we all rely on to go about our daily lives is falling apart.

Councillor Keith Ratcliffe said potholes in his area were so big ducks were using them as ponds.

"A devolution which results in roads turning into duck ponds isn’t worth having,” Cllr Ratcliffe said.

He recently warned that the need to repair the roads was particularly important at this time of year when more bikers are on the roads.

"Potholes which can cause damage to cars become a threat to the life of motorcycles,” he said.