Special Olympics stars Caolan McConville and Lucy Best honoured at Craigavon Ski Centre
The two triumphant skiers were part of Team Ireland who brought back 11 medals from the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin last month.
Caolan McConville from Aghagallon won two gold medals, becoming the first Irish skier to ever compete - and win - in the Advanced Category, while Lucy Best from Ballinderry won two gold and a bronze medal.
Joining the celebratory event to mark the achievements of Caolan, Lucy and the whole Team Ireland squad were Junior Ministers Aisling Reilly and Pam Cameron, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, Education Minister Paul Givan, Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Councillor Sarah Duffy, and Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson.
Also in attendance were Karen Coventry from Special Olympics Ireland and Angela Litter, the chairperson of Special Olympics Ulster.
Caolan and Lucy were joined by the rest of the Team Ireland Skiers and their Skiability NI team mates, who they regularly train with at the Craigavon Ski Centre.
Karen Coventry paid tribute to the skiers, adding: “To see our athletes shine on a world stage – and come home with not just medals, but memories and confidence – is what the Special Olympics is all about.
"Caolan, Lucy and all our ski team are incredible people, with real drive and determination and wonderful spirit and personalities to go along with it.”
Lord Mayor of ABC Borough Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy was full of praise for Caolan and Lucy’s fantastic achievements.
“There is clearly great pride locally for what they have achieved, and I know they will inspire many more to get involved in sport and see the transformative power it has,” she said.
Cllr Duffy said the incredible achievement reflects Caolan and Lucy’s talent, dedication, and the support of their families, coaches, and community
“This is the power of sport — lifting up individuals, bringing communities together, and showing what’s possible when everyone is given the chance to shine.
"Caolan and Lucy — we are so proud of you!”
