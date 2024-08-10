Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are treating a petrol bomb attack on a mosque in Northern Ireland as a racially-motivated hate crime.

The incident happened in Newtownards in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said officers came across graffiti sprayed on the front door and walls of the building on Greenwell Street at approximately 1am.

A petrol bomb thrown at the property did not ignite.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said there will continue to be "a significant visible policing operation in place across Northern Ireland over the weekend to ensure our communities are kept safe". Picture: Matt Mackey / PressEye

It is one of a series of overnight race-hate incidents being investigated by the PSNI.

Cars were set alight in Tavanagh Street and Sandhurst Gardens in Belfast and the rear door of a restaurant on Ormeau Road was also kicked and racial slurs shouted to the workers inside.

Police said a total of five further arrests were made on Friday, bringing the total number of people now arrested to 31. A 22-year-old man was arrested following Friday’s protests in Belfast when he threw a bottle at a police vehicle. He has since been charged with offences including disorderly behaviour and criminal damage and is due to appear in court on September 6.

Meanwhile two 14 year old boys were arrested in Derry / Londonderry after a number of petrol bombs were found by police in the vicinity of Spencer Road.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Portrush on suspicion of ‘intentionally encouraging riot’ in relation to online activity.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “We continue to investigate all reports made to us in relation to the recent disorder on our streets and we will be making further arrests. The outpouring of support from our communities for their neighbours who have chosen to make Northern Ireland their home has been heartening, and more accurately reflects the views of most of the citizens of Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to have a significant visible policing operation in place across Northern Ireland over the weekend to ensure our communities are kept safe.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the police investigation into recent disorder and associated crimes is asked to contact Public Order Enquiry Team, who are also continuing to review footage. Iinformation, images and footage can be submitted to the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/