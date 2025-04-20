Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mother and daughter have been sentenced at Lisburn Magistrates Court after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of toys from B&M in Bow Street in the run-up to Christmas last year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileen Singh, 54, whose address was given as Marchioness Street in Belfast, and her daughter Shannon Wilson, 29, of the same address, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday April 17, charged with theft.

The pair had previously pleaded guilty to the offence, which dates back to December 3, 2024. However, District Judge Rosie Watters had deferred sentencing to allow them time to collect money to pay restitution to the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being given time, Defence lawyer Peter Coiley told the court he was “empty handed” and that due to the cost of living crisis, the defendants had not been able to collect any money to offer as restitution to B&M in Bow Street.

General image of Bow Street in Lisburn. Pic credit: Google

"It is regrettable that I am not here with funds,” said Mr Coiley.

He also highlighted that Wilson had a “very limited record” but acknowledged that her mother, Singh, had a “very relevant record”, with 38 theft offences on her record.

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “I don’t think they have covered themselves in glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They went to do Christmas shopping for the kids without taking any money with them and thought they would get away with it.”

Sentencing Singh, Ms Watters told her: “You have a terrible record for shoplifting and it looks to me that’s your thing.”

She imposed a custodial sentence of eight months, as well as an offender’s levy of £25.

She also ordered the defendant to pay £200 in restitution to B&M Home Stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When sentencing Wilson, Ms Watters said: “You don’t have any previous convictions, which I think is amazing considering your mother has.”

Ms Watters ordered Wilson to complete 240 hours of community service. She also ordered her to pay £600 in restitution to B&M.

Commenting on the sentencing, Ms Watters said: “I am dealing with them differently due to the nature of their records.”

Singh was released on her own bail of £500 pending an appeal against the sentence. She was also instructed to stay out of any B&M stores.