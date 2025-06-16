Motorist drove through roadworks at 41mph over the speed limit, Lisburn court hears
William Lynch, 27, whose address was given as St Ellens, Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with breaching a temporary regulation speed.
The court heard that on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 2.40pm, the defendant drove at 71mph despite a road sign which limited the speed during roadworks in the area to 30mph.
A defence lawyer told the court: “The defendant is anxious to express his apologies. His speed was excessive."
She continued: “The defendant was caught speeding in an area subject to roadworks. It is a four-lane road, with two lanes in each direction. The typical speed on this road is 60mph.
“He doesn’t seek to excuse his behaviour.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200, and offender’s levy of £15, and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with five penalty points.”