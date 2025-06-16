Motorist drove through roadworks at 41mph over the speed limit, Lisburn court hears

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2025, 06:50 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 06:50 BST
A motorist from Edenderry village has been fined and given five penalty points for speeding through roadworks on the Saintfield Road in Belfast.

William Lynch, 27, whose address was given as St Ellens, Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with breaching a temporary regulation speed.

Most Popular

The court heard that on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 2.40pm, the defendant drove at 71mph despite a road sign which limited the speed during roadworks in the area to 30mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A defence lawyer told the court: “The defendant is anxious to express his apologies. His speed was excessive."

Fine and penalty points for man who exceeded temporary speed limit at roadworks. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
Fine and penalty points for man who exceeded temporary speed limit at roadworks. Pic credit: Google
placeholder image
Read More
A council director has told a councillor he can see legal advice amid a court ca...

She continued: “The defendant was caught speeding in an area subject to roadworks. It is a four-lane road, with two lanes in each direction. The typical speed on this road is 60mph.

“He doesn’t seek to excuse his behaviour.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200, and offender’s levy of £15, and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with five penalty points.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice