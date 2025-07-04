Motorist from Derry / Londondery who hit speed of almost 100mph told Antrim court he was on the way to 'hospital to see my da'
A motorist detected doing almost 100mph told a court: "I was going to the hospital to see my da".
John James Conwell (45), of Barnewall Place in Derry / Londonderry, was detected doing 96mph on the M2 motorway near Antrim town on April 1 this year.
He had no driving licence and was uninsured.
He told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, that following a previous driving ban he did not know he had to re-apply for a driving licence. That invalidated his insurance.
For the offences before the court the defendant was banned from driving for a month and fined £250.