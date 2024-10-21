Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Ballyclare resident has detailed how she avoided a serious collision after young people threw a firework at her car in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who contacted the Newtownabbey Times following anti-social behaviour in the south Antrim town over the weekend, has described how a collision with serious consequences could easily have been caused by youths throwing fireworks a number of weeks ago at passing cars on Ballyclare's Mill Road.

The lady, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I was driving towards the town when I saw around four or five young people hanging around the entrance to the park near the bus station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The next thing I knew was when a loud bang went off near my car. I glanced round and saw them laughing at what they had done and then running towards the park. It dawned on me then that they had thrown a firework.

Officers responded to a number of reports of fireworks being thrown in the Main Street area of Ballyclare on October 19. (Pic: Google).

"It was quite a shock and it's really lucky that I didn't swerve either into a pedestrian on the footpath or into the path of an oncoming car."

Police received a number of reports relating to anti-social behaviour, including fireworks being thrown, in a number of areas across Ballyclare at the weekend.

A post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page stated how four PSNI crews were dedicated to Ballyclare, all of whom were on foot patrols across the town and this included officers in plain clothes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to this newspaper, Neighbourhood Inspector Cullen said: “Between approximately 5.30pm and 9.45pm on Saturday, October 19, officers received and responded to a number of reports of fireworks being thrown on Main Street and in the Avondale Drive areas of the town.

“It was also reported that fireworks had been placed in a bin in the Sixmilewater Park area.

“A further report was received of eggs being thrown in the Main Street area.”

Inspector Cullen added: “It is extremely concerning that those involved in these incidents acted in such a reckless manner. Our enquiries to identify those involved are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1367 of 19/10/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour. They could injure themselves or others, and end up with a criminal record which would impact their future employment and travel prospects.

“I would also remind the community that the law regarding fireworks is clear. It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. And you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.

“Our officers work closely with our partner agencies to target those involved in the sale of illegal fireworks and our neighbourhood team will continue to engage with residents.

"We would ask that anyone who sees ongoing anti-social behaviour reports it to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps us to focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.”