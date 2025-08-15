A motorist caught doing 102mph told a court he was rushing home in connection with the health of a family member.

Steven Andrew Hill (31), of Templemoyle in Kells, was detected in a 70mph zone - the A26 dual-carriageway - on May 22 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I appreciate you felt you were dealing with an emergency but really you were creating a dangerous situation on the roads."

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £150.