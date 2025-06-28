A motorist caught doing 114mph said "childish curiosity" got the better of him when he had been allocated a BMW M3 hire car instead of an Astra at an airport.

David McCue (45), of Justinian Close in Eastleigh near Southampton, was detected in a 70mph zone on March 11 this year.

He told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he had booked and pre-paid for a "Vauxhall Astra-sized vehicle and when I got to the airport they gave me a BMW M3".

He said he had never driven such a car and on the way to the North West "childish curiosity got the better of me" and at a straight bit of motorway with no other traffic "I decided to put my foot down just because the road was clear and empty."

He said after around 30 seconds he caught up to the next vehicle "and pulled over into lane one and went back to normal driving speed".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I have to make sure that all roads are safe. There must be a deterrence."

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £200.