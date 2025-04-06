Motorist who reversed into car at Galgorm was almost four times drink drive limit, Ballymena court hears
Ian Kinstrie, originally from Scotland but now living at Church Road at Gracehill, had an alcohol in breath reading of 136 - the legal limit is 35.
According to the court charge sheet the incident happened on March 14 this year.
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court it had been a "high reading".
He said the defendant had only driven approximately 500 yards. He had been watching a football match earlier that day and continued drinking when he got home. He had nothing to eat and decided to drive to get food.
The defendant "apologises profusely" and "has never been so ashamed in all his life".
It had been "totally out of character" and he has been driving for nearly 50 years. He had a clear record.
The solicitor said the defendant accepts he should have walked rather than driving on the date in question.
Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it had been "a dramatic fall from grace, entirely of his own making".
The judge said the the fact the defendant had a "completely clear record both in driving and in other matters" meant he was keeping the ban to one year but to mark the "appalling reading" he was fining the defendant £500.