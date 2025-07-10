Police say they are treating as a hate incident an effigy of refugees in a boat on top of a bonfire in Moygashel.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been angry condemnation of the imagery which recently appeared at the site.

In a statement on Thursday (July 10) evening, police said they have received a number of reports regarding the bonfire and the material that has been placed upon it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI added: “Police are investigating this hate incident. Police are here to help those who are or who feel vulnerable, to keep people safe.

A bonfire in Moygashel with an effigy of a migrant boat. Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

"We do this by working with local communities, partners, elected representatives and other stakeholders to deliver local solutions to local problems, building confidence in policing and supporting a safe environment for people to live, work, visit and invest in Northern Ireland, but we can only do so within the legislative framework that exists.”