Effigy of refugees in a boat on top of bonfire in Moygashel described as 'sickening' by UUP leader

The PSNI are making enquiries into the placing of an effigy of refugees in a boat on top of a bonfire in Moygashel that is due to be lit on Thursday night to celebrate the ‘Twelfth’.

Political parties have condemned the incident, some of them describing it as a hate crime.

Mid Ulster SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn described the effigy as “an affront”.

In a social media post he said: “I am absolutely disgusted to see yet another overtly racist and threatening display appear on the bonfire in Moygashel.

“Dungannon is a proud, multicultural town.

“People from all over the world have come here to live, work, raise their families, and build a better life.

“They deserve respect, safety, and a sense of belonging—just like everyone else.

“Those responsible for this hateful display claim to be celebrating British culture.

“Let’s be clear: racism and intimidation are not culture.

“This isn’t pride—it’s poison. It is an affront to every decent person in our community.

“It’s long past time we challenged these toxic displays and the silence that too often surrounds them.

The politicians said police should intervene.

“It should be taken down. There’s no place in society for anything like that.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt called for the effigy to be removed.

In a social media post he said: “This image is sickening, deplorable and entirely out of step with what is supposed to be a cultural celebration.

"I condemn it without reservation and urge those responsible to remove it forthwith.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew also condemned the incident, describing it as “deplorable”.

He said in a statement: “This is an absolutely disgusting act, fuelled by sickening racist and far-right attitudes,” said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA.

“This is a clear incitement to hatred and must be removed immediately.

“Those who come to our island to make it their home are not the enemy. They are our friends, our neighbours, and are welcomed, cherished and valued by the vast majority of people here.

“Political leaders in this area must step up, call for the removal of these offensive materials and make it clear they do not support such vile, deplorable views.”

Alliance councillor Eddie Roofe has described the placing of a model refugee boat on top of a bonfire in Moygashel as "despicable”.

He said: “Every year, we see incidents of hate and intimidation associated with bonfires, and this behaviour is entirely unacceptable. While Alliance supports everyone's right to celebrate their culture and traditions, these celebrations must be conducted safely and respectfully. They should never come at the expense of another person.

“I urge everyone to speak out against these actions, and I hope to see these inappropriate displays taken down as soon as possible. If we are to move forward as a society, we must all begin to show respect for one another.”

Moygashel has a history of race-hate and sectarian intolerance.

Last year police removed an anti-migrant roadside sign in the village but ignored sectarian banners glorifying the UVF nearby.