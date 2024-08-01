Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 3G sports pitch in the Muckamore area of Antrim has been closed for bookings to facilitate repairs following an arson attack.

The facility at Muckamore Community Centre, operated by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, was targeted on Monday night (July 29), with damage being caused to the 3G pitch carpet, surrounding fencing and a wall.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times on August 1, a spokesperson for the local authority stated: “Council are currently liaising with specialist contractors to establish the cost and timescales of the repairs required.

"The facility has been closed for public bookings during August, this will be kept under review and informed by the specialist contractors assessment, costs and proposed schedule of works.

Damage caused in the Muckamore area following an arson attack on July 29. (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

"The nearest 3G pitch for residents to use is at Allen Park, Antrim.”

The incident has been condemned by local political representatives.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly stated: “This barbaric act of vandalism in a community facility in the heart of Antrim is absolutely appalling.

“Unfortunately, this vandalism is not an isolated incident, play parks and toilet facilities are regularly subject to anti-social behaviour.

“Our facilities are there to serve the local community, to help with the health and wellbeing of our residents. However, as a result of mindless acts of vandalism like this, the council has spent a staggering amount repairing damage to community facilities in the last year. This behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch branded the incident an “attack on the community.”

Cllr Lynch explained: “It’s deeply disheartening that an important community facility used by people from all over this area has been destroyed in this arson attack.

"The pitch will now be closed for some time while repairs take place and I know that many local groups who use these pitches will be disappointed as a result.

“We invest in these facilities so that everyone in our community can enjoy them and I cannot understand why someone would seek to vandalise the places that enrich the lives of people who live here. The people behind this attack are only hurting their own community and depriving people of the opportunity to enjoy sports and recreation.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to come forward to police. Anyone found to be engaging in the destruction of public property must be held responsible for their actions.”

The vandalism was reported to the police shortly after 9am on Tuesday, July 30. Officers are appealing for information.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that sometime overnight a fire had broken out at the centre in the Ballycraigy Road area and damage had been caused to a play park and a football pitch.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire and anyone with any information or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 340 of 30/07/24.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”