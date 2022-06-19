Murder investigation under way after the body of a woman (77) found in Cookstown

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Police were called to the property shortly before 11am where the body of the 77-year-old woman was discovered inside.

“A 45-year-old male located at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“I am appealing for anyone who believes they may have information which could assist police with their investigation to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Cookstown Police Station on 101 quoting reference 630 19/06/22.