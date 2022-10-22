Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Police received a report shortly after 8.15pm on Friday evening, 21st October, of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area.“Sadly, despite medical treatment, the man died from his injuries at the scene.“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with enquiries.“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22.”