Detectives investigating the murder of Lurgan mum-to-be Natalie McNally have issued a fresh appeal for the public to come forward with any information that may help their inquiries.

Meanwhile, members of the 32-year-old’s family have urged the investigation to be kept in the public spotlight and appealed to everyone who was in the general area at the time to think back and search their CCTV and dashcam recordings in case they have overlooked what might be a vital piece of information.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team believe Ms McNally died on the night of Sunday, December 18 after she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan. She was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation into what was a violent murder, remains ongoing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us, to come forward.

Natalie McNally

"Last week, we released CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.

"Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

"The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder. Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

The funeral took place on Boxing Day of murdered mother-to-be Natalie McNally in Lurgan. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

