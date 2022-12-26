Lurgan murder victim Natalie McNally has been laid to rest following a funeral service today (December 26).

The 32-year-old, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was stabbed to death at her home in Silverwood Green.

A funeral service was held at her parents’ home in Craigavon on Boxing Day morning with burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery, Lurgan.

Family, friends and neighbours gathered to pay their respects at the service, which was led by humanist celebrant Sheena Bradley.

Ms McNally’s family had asked that donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, be made in aid of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF c/o Mc Alinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan.

Ms McNally, who worked in the marketing department of Translink, has been described as having “a heart of gold”.

Niall McNally, the youngest of her three brothers, said she “was the best sister ever and such a lovely person. She had so many friends and would have done anything for anyone”.

Last week he appealed for his sister’s killer to “do the decent thing and confess to her murder”.

The funeral took place on Boxing Day of murdered mother-to-be Natalie McNally in Lurgan. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

"My mum and dad Noel and Bernadette, my two brothers Brendan and Declan and I are all completely devastated that she is no longer with us and really can’t believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again,” he said.

"I cannot actually put into words the heartache we are experiencing.”

"Her killer has denied Nats the opportunity of being a mummy. I am appealing on behalf of our family to bring any information to police or Crimestoppers to help them put Nats' killer behind bars,” he said.

At a press conference on Wednesday, police released video footage of a man they believe could be Natalie’s killer carrying a rucksack when he arrived in Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. At 9.30pm he is seen him walking out of the area.

Natalie McNally's funeral was held at her family home on Boxing Day, with burial afterwards in Lurgan's St Colman’s Cemetery. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

Detectives have appealed for motorists who were travelling on the Kiln Road in Lurgan on the night of Sunday, December 18 to get in touch. They are especially keen to hear from anyone travelling in that area between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, and who may have captured dashcam footage. Please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/2022.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder. Information can also be provided on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org