A 32-year-old man is to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning charged with the murder of Natalie McNally.

Ms McNally was found brutally murdered in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan on December 18 last year. She was 15 weeks pregnant.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information following the Lurgan woman's killing.

A number of men have been arrested in connection with her murder including the man who was first arrested by police a day after her killing.

Revulsion has followed the 32-year-old pregnant woman’s murder with calls for more to be done on violence against women.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from Major Investigation Team have today, Thursday February 2nd, charged a 32-year-old man with the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan on 18th December 2022.

"He was arrested on 31st January in the Lisburn area after previously being arrested on December 19th 2022.