Public representatives have revealed they have been contacted by a large number of women in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas voicing concern following the brutal murder of Natalie McNally in her own home.

It has emerged, meanwhile, that a woman in the Magheralin area has reported she was approached by a man in a vehicle.

The woman posted details of the incident on social media: “On Drumnabreeze Road this morning a man accosted me - reversing his car alongside me intimidating and threatening me and then blocking the road completely so I couldn’t get past. He got out of the car and assaulted me trying to pull me back by my arm.

Advertisement

"I have informed the police and gave his reg no to investigate further.

Murder victim Natalie McNally.

Advertisement

"Just alarming as lots of young girls and women walk these roads alone.”

Upper Bann Carla Lockhart said she has had a briefing with a senior PSNI official and is “able to relay some of the concerns and questions that have been posed”.

Advertisement

“The police have reassured me that there is no increased threat to any other female as a result of this tragedy, however in the interest of ensuring the safety of others they have stepped up patrols significantly and have conducted a number of other foot patrols of the area. This will continue. This is all being done in conjunction with the family,” the DUP representative said.

"A number of police teams are working on this investigation to ensure that justice is served. It will not bring Natalie back but it is essential that the person who so brutally murdered Natalie and her little baby are put behind bars for a very very long time.”

The MP said the murder of Natalie McNally was “a tragic loss for her family and shocked us all”.

"There is no doubt it has caused worry and concern amongst young females and particularly those who live alone. It is important to allow the police time and space to continue their intense investigations. It is imperative that those who knew Natalie well or have any information about the events of that awful evening come forward.”

Advertisement

She added that police are looking into the reported Magheralin incident and “would advise anyone walking or running to ensure they do so in safe, open and well lit areas”.

Craigavon Sinn Fein Councillor Catherine Nelson added: “I have been contacted by a number of women in recent days who are worried that the killer of Natalie McNally and her little baby Dean has not yet been caught. These women are worried but like so many also want to help.

Advertisement

"We will continue to liaise with senior PSNI officers to ensure no stone goes unturned. As a community we can all do our bit to ensure the perpetrator is caught and justice is served.

"Speak Natalie’s name every single day until her murderer is behind bars. Share her picture as it could spark a memory or flashback for someone. Check CCTV, dashcam footage etc. from that weekend if you live in the Silverwood / Kiln / Derrymacash / Francis Street /Lough Road areas.

"Report anything - no matter how small - to the PSNI or Crimestoppers. It is not too late.

“Natalie was at home where she should have been at her safest . Let’s not rest until the monster responsible is caught,” she added.

Advertisement

Craigavon SDLP Councillor Declan McAlinden said assurances were needed that people were safe in their homes.

"We all need to keep this in the spotlight until the person that robbed the McNally family of their beautiful daughter and sister is caught and brought to justice,” he said.

Advertisement

"This person is still out there and we need reassurance from the PSNI that they are doing all they can to apprehend this monster and to also reassure our community that they are safe in their homes.

"Keep sharing various posts and anyone who has any information no matter how small please contact the PSNI 101,” he urged.

Portadown UUP Councillor Julie Flaherty appealed for anyone who could help to come forward.

Advertisement