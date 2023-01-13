A 46=year-old man has been arrested in Belfast in relation to the murder of 32-year-old Lurgan woman, Natalie McNally.

Natalie was found brutally murdered in her home in Lurgan’s Silverwood Green just before Christmas last year.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan. It is believed that she died on the night of Sunday 18th December. Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation into what was a violent murder, remains ongoing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us, to come forward. “Last week, we released CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers. “Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch.” DCI McGuinness continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

She was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy when she was attacked and stabbed.

Her grief-stricken father Noel said she was barely recognisable when he went to identify her body.

Previously one man aged 32 was initially arrested and released and is no longer a suspect.

A second man was later arrested. Also aged 32, the PSNI recently said he remains a suspect but has been released on bail.

This morning the PSNI said: “Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan on 18 December 2022 have today, 13 January, arrested a 46-year-old man in the south Belfast area.

