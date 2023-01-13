Natalie McNally murder: Man (46) arrested in Belfast in relation to the murder of the 32-year-old Lurgan woman
A 46=year-old man has been arrested in Belfast in relation to the murder of 32-year-old Lurgan woman, Natalie McNally.
By Carmel Robinson
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 9:52am
Natalie was found brutally murdered in her home in Lurgan’s Silverwood Green just before Christmas last year.
She was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy when she was attacked and stabbed.
Her grief-stricken father Noel said she was barely recognisable when he went to identify her body.
Previously one man aged 32 was initially arrested and released and is no longer a suspect.
A second man was later arrested. Also aged 32, the PSNI recently said he remains a suspect but has been released on bail.
This morning the PSNI said: “Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan on 18 December 2022 have today, 13 January, arrested a 46-year-old man in the south Belfast area.
"He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station where he is currently being questioned by detectives.”