Northern Ireland’s MLAs have been invited to join a silent vigil on Thursday (January 5) in memory of Lurgan murder victim Natalie McNally and all victims of gender-based violence.

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill wrote to Assembly members inviting them to take part in the vigil at the front of Parliament Buildings on Thursday at 2pm.

Michelle O’Neill said: “The brutal murder of Natalie McNally has sent shock waves through the community in Lurgan and further afield. Natalie was 15 weeks pregnant when she was murdered. She was in her home where she should have been safe.

"Her death is the latest in the long and terrible number of murders inflicted on women and is a dark reflection of the misogyny that continues to permeate much of our society and culture.

First Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill.

"As political representatives, we have a duty to show our support, sympathy and solidarity for Natalie, for her family and for the many victims of gender-based violence.

"We have a responsibility to stand against this violence. There should be zero tolerance of gender-based violence but also of the culture and attitudes that drive and normalise this violence.”

She said the invitation had been extended to MLAs from all parties.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team believe 32-year-old Ms McNally died on the night of Sunday, December 18 after she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan. She was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

