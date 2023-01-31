It is understood the man was initially arrested on December 19 last year – a day after Natalie and her unborn son Dean were brutally murdered in her Silverwood Green home on December 18, 2022.
Two other men also arrested by the PSNI including a 32-year-old man arrested on December 21 last year and a 46-year-old man arrested on January 13th this year both remain released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.
Thousands of hours of CCTV footage has been gathered by the police since the murder.
Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan on 18 December 2022 have today, 31st January, arrested a 32-year-old man in the Lisburn area. He was previously arrested on December 19th.
He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives.