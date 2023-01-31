Detectives from the PSNI, investigating the murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally, have arrested a 32-year-old man for second time.

It is understood the man was initially arrested on December 19 last year – a day after Natalie and her unborn son Dean were brutally murdered in her Silverwood Green home on December 18, 2022.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team revisit the scene of the murder of Natalie McNally. The 32-years-old, who was pregnant, was fatally stabbed on the night of Sunday 18 December at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Two other men also arrested by the PSNI including a 32-year-old man arrested on December 21 last year and a 46-year-old man arrested on January 13th this year both remain released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

Thousands of hours of CCTV footage has been gathered by the police since the murder.

