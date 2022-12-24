Lurgan murder victim Natalie McNally was expecting a baby boy, her family has revealed.

Natalie, from Silverwood Green, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was fatally stabbed in her own home.

A funeral service for the 32-year-old mum-to-be and her unborn baby will be held on Boxing Day morning (Monday, December 26) at her parents’ home in Craigavon with burial afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery, Lurgan.

A family notice reads: “Natalie and her unborn baby boy, precious daughter of Noel and Bernadette and loving sister of Brendan, Declan and Niall, a much loved niece of Seamus, Barry, Liam, Anne, Gerald, Bernadette, Damian, Kathleen, Patricia, Theresa, Laura, Paul, Pauline, Gerard, Ann and her special Uncle B Bernard as well as their families. Loved by Hollie, Kellie, Patrica and Natalie's wide circle of family and friends.

Natalie McNally

“May she rest in peace and love.

"Always loved and remembered by her heartbroken family, friends and work colleagues."

Family flowers are requested only please with donations in lieu, if desired, to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF c/o Mc Alinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan.

Family, friends and members of the local community took part in a vigil for Natalie – who worked in the marketing department of Translink – on Friday night in the Silverwood area.

Forensic officers at the scene of Natalie McNally's murder in Silverwood Green, Lurgan.

Following speeches and a time of reflection, pink and blue balloons were released into the night sky in memory of Natalie and her unborn baby.

Detectives investigating her murder say that evidence suggests that she was murdered on the night of Sunday, December 18.

Niall McNally, the youngest of the Natalie’s three brothers, has appealed to her killer to “do the decent thing and confess to her murder”.

"My mum and dad Noel and Bernadette, my two brothers Brendan and Declan and I are all completely devastated that she is no longer with us and really can’t believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again.

"I cannot actually put into words the heartache we are experiencing. She was the life and soul of our family and we are heartbroken she will not be sitting around the table with us this Christmas Day or any day.

"Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person. She had so many friends and would have done anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold.

"Her killer has denied Nats the opportunity of being a mummy. I am appealing on behalf of our family to bring any information to police or Crimestoppers to help them put Nats' killer behind bars,” he said.

At a press conference on Wednesday, police released video footage of a man they believe could be Natalie’s killer carrying a rucksack when he arrived in Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. At 9.30pm he is seen him walking out of the area.

Detectives have appealed for motorists who were travelling on the Kiln Road in Lurgan on the night of Sunday, December 18 to get in touch. They are especially keen to hear from anyone travelling in that area between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, and who may have captured dashcam footage. Please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/2022.

