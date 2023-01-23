Natalie McNally: Vigil to be held in Lurgan Park for murdered woman who was 15 weeks pregnant
A vigil is to be held in Lurgan Park this weekend for Natalie McNally who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was savagely attacked, stabbed and strangled in her own home just before Christmas.
By Carmel Robinson
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:52pm
Her distraught family have been making regular pleas for the killer to do the decent thing and hand himself in since her murder on December 18 in her Silverwood Green home.
Three arrests have been made so far but no-one has been charged in connection with the murder.
The PSNI said the killer poses no threat to others however this has not assuaged the fear, particularly among women, in Lurgan who are demanding the police catch this killer soon.
The rally in Lurgan Park on Saturday, January 28 at 2pm is organised by the National Women’s Council of Ireland.
The organisers reiterated the fact that Natalie was ‘brutally attacked’ and called on everyone to join the event in memory of the Lurgan mother to be.
“We must end violence against women. Now." the organisers said. “Violence against women is an epidemic. It has to end now.
"Join NWC and Natalie McNally's family in Lurgan to call for an end to male #ViolenceAgainstWomen.
"Natalie's family have asked people to wear something pink or blue, to remember Natalie and her baby boy.”
The PSNI released CCTV footage of the man they believe to be Natalie’s killer entering and leaving Silverwood Green around the time of the killing.
Detectives believe Ms McNally knew her killer, that they had an existing relationship and she felt comfortable inviting them into her home.
Crimestoppers offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest and conviction.