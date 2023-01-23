A vigil is to be held in Lurgan Park this weekend for Natalie McNally who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was savagely attacked, stabbed and strangled in her own home just before Christmas.

Her distraught family have been making regular pleas for the killer to do the decent thing and hand himself in since her murder on December 18 in her Silverwood Green home.

Three arrests have been made so far but no-one has been charged in connection with the murder.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 30/12/2022 Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan. It is believed that she died on the night of Sunday 18th December. Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation into what was a violent murder, remains ongoing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us, to come forward. “Last week, we released CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers. “Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch.” DCI McGuinness continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

The PSNI said the killer poses no threat to others however this has not assuaged the fear, particularly among women, in Lurgan who are demanding the police catch this killer soon.

The rally in Lurgan Park on Saturday, January 28 at 2pm is organised by the National Women’s Council of Ireland.

The organisers reiterated the fact that Natalie was ‘brutally attacked’ and called on everyone to join the event in memory of the Lurgan mother to be.

“We must end violence against women. Now." the organisers said. “Violence against women is an epidemic. It has to end now.

"Join NWC and Natalie McNally's family in Lurgan to call for an end to male #ViolenceAgainstWomen.

"Natalie's family have asked people to wear something pink or blue, to remember Natalie and her baby boy.”

The PSNI released CCTV footage of the man they believe to be Natalie’s killer entering and leaving Silverwood Green around the time of the killing.

Detectives believe Ms McNally knew her killer, that they had an existing relationship and she felt comfortable inviting them into her home.