A vigil is to be held this evening in memory of Lurgan girl Natalie McNally who was murdered on Sunday evening.

Natalie from Silverwood Green in Lurgan was 15 weeks pregnant when she was fatally stabbed in her own home.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder on separate occasions by the PSNI since her body was discovered on Monday and both have been released on bail.

No one has yet been charged with her murder.

Her brother Niall made an impassioned plea for her killer to ‘do the decent thing and confess to her murder’.

CCTV footage has been released by the PSNI of a man they suspect of being involved with Natalie’s murder.

A message from Natalie’s family said: “The residents of Silverwood Green are holding a vigil tonight at 6pm at the estate, in memory of Our Natalie.

