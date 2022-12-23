Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Natalie McNally: Vigil to be held in memory of murdered Lurgan girl hosted by her neighbours and family

A vigil is to be held this evening in memory of Lurgan girl Natalie McNally who was murdered on Sunday evening.

By Carmel Robinson
2 hours ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 2:44pm

Natalie from Silverwood Green in Lurgan was 15 weeks pregnant when she was fatally stabbed in her own home.

-

Read More
Natalie McNally murder: Brother pleads with killer 'Do the decent thing and conf...
Most Popular
Vigil to be held for murdered Lurgan girl Natalie McNally this evening.

-

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder on separate occasions by the PSNI since her body was discovered on Monday and both have been released on bail.

No one has yet been charged with her murder.

Her brother Niall made an impassioned plea for her killer to ‘do the decent thing and confess to her murder’.

CCTV footage has been released by the PSNI of a man they suspect of being involved with Natalie’s murder.

A message from Natalie’s family said: “The residents of Silverwood Green are holding a vigil tonight at 6pm at the estate, in memory of Our Natalie.

"Please join our family, friends and neighbours to remember our beautiful, funny and kind daughter, sister, niece and friend, Natalie.”