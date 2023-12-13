“Our little boy is left without his father while I have been left not only widowed but traumatised and lucky to have escaped alive,” said the fiancee of murder victim Nathan Gibson after a judge sentenced his killer to 15 years in prison.

John Paul Whitla, 44, previously pleaded guilty to the murder of Nathan Gibson almost three years ago, false imprisonment, common assault and entering as a trespasser with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Nathan Gibson from Craigavon was found murdered on January 16, 2020.

At Craigavon Crown Court today, Wednesday 13 December, Whitla was told he will serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Nathan's fiancée said: “Whilst we have been surrounded by words such as justice and closure, the heart breaking reality remains that Nathan’s precious little boy and I find little solace in this. Our little boy is left without his father while I have been left not only widowed but traumatised and lucky to have escaped alive.

"Our only form of peace and justice to Nathan comes through continuously honouring his spirit and cherishing our memories together. Ensuring that his legacy of kindness and compassion and his heart of absolute gold is kept alive through us and that our love shines brighter than the darkness that has tainted our lives.”

Around 100 friends and family attended a vigil at the bridge on Lake Road in memory of murder victim, Nathan Gibson. INPT04-206.

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: "Whitla, covered in blood, gained entry to a house in the Legahory Court area of Craigavon. This was on the night of Thursday 16 January 2020. Here, he told the woman present that he had murdered her fiancé. He then held her captive, while threatening to rape and kill her.

"The woman managed to escape by jumping from an upstairs window, whereupon she raised the alarm with a neighbour. A short time later police, tragically, located Nathan Gibson’s dead body on a walkway, near Lake Road. The young man, who was just 25 years old, had sustained multiple and catastrophic stab wounds to his face and neck in what was a vicious, shocking and sustained attack. Whitla was arrested a short time later on suspicion of murder.”

Shantelle Gibson, Nathan's sister said: “Today, after almost four long and excruciating years, John Paul Whitla has been sentenced. We, as a family, have also been given a sentence and, for us, it’s a lifetime of heartache and pain. No number of years will ever be enough to justify taking a life, or bring Nathan back to us.

"Nathan was a kind, caring, loveable soul who always put others before himself. He was funny, witty and an all-round great person. Everyone who knew him loved him; he never held any animosity or bad feelings towards anyone. By cruel contrast, his killer has brought heart-wrenching pain, not only to the family, but to Nathan’s friends and the whole community.

"Nathan’s death came as a shock to us all. Never in a million years did we expect to lose him, especially in such a brutal way. We will try to move forward, knowing that his murderer is behind bars. And we’ll take comfort knowing that Nathan is at rest in paradise with his beloved mother.”

Detective Inspector Miller continued: “This was an absolutely terrifying and traumatic ordeal for Nathan’s fiancée, who was threatened, and left to feel unsafe in her own home. She, and Nathan’s family, have suffered an unimaginable and heart-breaking loss.