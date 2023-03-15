New Lisburn and Castlereagh police chief is 'delighted' to be taking over command of the area

Superintendent Kelly Moore has recently taken up post as new District Commander for Lisburn and Castlereagh City.

With 19 years of experience in policing, the officer brings with her a wealth of operational policing knowledge, having served in a number of roles across the Belfast City area.

These roles have included responsibility for local policing across Belfast as a Superintendent and most recently Kelly was involved in the Neighbourhood Policing Programme before accepting the role to become District lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about her appointment Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “I am delighted to have been appointed District Commander for Lisburn and Castlereagh City, the district is so vibrant and offers a combination of rural and urban areas for locals and visitors alike.

Councillor John Gallen Chair Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing Community Safety Partnership welcomes the new Police District Commander Kelly Moore to Lisburn

"I am joining a knowledgeable and well-established team and I look forward to continuing to work with our partners and local communities to listen to their concerns and keep people safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would like to thank Superintendent Julie Mullan for her dedication in leading the district for the last two years and I look forward to working with our highly-committed officers and police staff in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, to deliver a high-quality service that is visible, accessible, responsive and community focused.”

Councillor John Gallen Chair Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing Community Safety commented: “I welcome Superintendent Kelly Moore to her new role as the PSNI District Commander for Lisburn & Castlereagh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander Kelly Moore