Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
1 minute ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Inflation to hit 2.9% by end of year - OBR
13 minutes ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
1 hour ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
3 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
3 hours ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included

New Lisburn and Castlereagh police chief is 'delighted' to be taking over command of the area

Superintendent Kelly Moore has recently taken up post as new District Commander for Lisburn and Castlereagh City.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT

With 19 years of experience in policing, the officer brings with her a wealth of operational policing knowledge, having served in a number of roles across the Belfast City area.

These roles have included responsibility for local policing across Belfast as a Superintendent and most recently Kelly was involved in the Neighbourhood Policing Programme before accepting the role to become District lead.

Speaking about her appointment Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “I am delighted to have been appointed District Commander for Lisburn and Castlereagh City, the district is so vibrant and offers a combination of rural and urban areas for locals and visitors alike.

Most Popular
Councillor John Gallen Chair Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing Community Safety Partnership welcomes the new Police District Commander Kelly Moore to Lisburn
Councillor John Gallen Chair Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing Community Safety Partnership welcomes the new Police District Commander Kelly Moore to Lisburn
Councillor John Gallen Chair Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing Community Safety Partnership welcomes the new Police District Commander Kelly Moore to Lisburn

"I am joining a knowledgeable and well-established team and I look forward to continuing to work with our partners and local communities to listen to their concerns and keep people safe.

“I would like to thank Superintendent Julie Mullan for her dedication in leading the district for the last two years and I look forward to working with our highly-committed officers and police staff in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, to deliver a high-quality service that is visible, accessible, responsive and community focused.”

Read More
Lambeg Orange & Blue Flute Band raise funds for Emerge Counselling Services

Councillor John Gallen Chair Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing Community Safety commented: “I welcome Superintendent Kelly Moore to her new role as the PSNI District Commander for Lisburn & Castlereagh.

The new Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander Kelly Moore
The new Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander Kelly Moore
The new Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander Kelly Moore

"The Partnership looks forward to working with the Commander to the benefit of all the community within the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area.”