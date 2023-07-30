Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

Newry gas pipe leak caused by arson attack ‘threatened lives of residents’

Residents were evacuated after an arson attack on a property in Newry caused a gas leak this morning (Sunday).
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jul 2023, 15:20 BST

Appealing for witnesses and information about the incident, Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Just after 4.40am today, Sunday 30th July, we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at a residential property in the Stream Street area.

“They confirmed that ignition was deliberate. Extensive damage was caused to the property, and the fire caused a leak in an external gas pipe.

Read More
Homeowners left ‘very shaken’ after Newtownabbey property ransacked
The scene at Stream Street in Newry, Co. Down, where police are treating a fire at a property as arson. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press EyeThe scene at Stream Street in Newry, Co. Down, where police are treating a fire at a property as arson. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
The scene at Stream Street in Newry, Co. Down, where police are treating a fire at a property as arson. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
Most Popular

“This was a serious fire, and the gas leak threatened the lives of the residents of the property and their neighbours. Thankfully, they were all evacuated safely, but if our Fire Service colleagues had not acted so swiftly the consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our enquiries are continuing. We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, to get in touch. Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 427 of 30/07/23.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/