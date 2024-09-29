Newry: two men receiving hospital treatment after being kicked in the head outside licensed premises
Police are appealing for information following the incident at Trevor Hill.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “It was reported that two men, both aged in their 20s, were assaulted by a group of males outside licenced premises in the area, sometime between 12.30am and 1.00am.
"Both men were repeatedly kicked to the head and sustained a number of serious facial injuries as a result and are currently receiving hospital treatment.
"An investigation is underway and detectives would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call them at Ardmore station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 311 29/09/24.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.