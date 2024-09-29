Newry: two men receiving hospital treatment after being kicked in the head outside licensed premises

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2024, 12:39 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 12:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men have been hospitalised after being kicked in the head outside licensed premises in Newry in the early hours of Sunday (September 29)

Police are appealing for information following the incident at Trevor Hill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the PSNI said: “It was reported that two men, both aged in their 20s, were assaulted by a group of males outside licenced premises in the area, sometime between 12.30am and 1.00am.

Take action now and sign up to a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Police are investigating the incident. Photo: PacemakerPolice are investigating the incident. Photo: Pacemaker
Police are investigating the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

"Both men were repeatedly kicked to the head and sustained a number of serious facial injuries as a result and are currently receiving hospital treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"An investigation is underway and detectives would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call them at Ardmore station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 311 29/09/24.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.