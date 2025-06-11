Newtownabbey disorder: group 'let off fireworks and set fire to material on the road'
A post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page read: “After police asking for assistance in dissuading young people from engaging in disorder after [Tuesday] night’s protest at Cloughfern, a group broke off from the protest proceeding to block the road close to a filling station, let off fireworks and set fire to material on the road.
"Masonry was also thrown at officers who really don't want to get involved in a riot, least of all with children.
"Encouraging children to set fires and play with fireworks at or near a filling station is not to protecting them. Encouraging children to get involved in violence is not protecting them.
"If you have any information that would help us identify those behind this campaign to involve children in criminality which could see them suffer lifelong detrimental consequences please get in touch anonymously through https://orlo.uk/r3oUF, ringing 101 or by reporting online at https://orlo.uk/dBYBO.”
The protest was one of a number that took place in areas of Belfast, Lisburn, Coleraine and Newtownabbey.
A significant police operation was mounted in Ballymena on Tuesday as police sought to help prevent any further disorder which resulted in 15 officers being injured the previous evening.
Earlier on Monday, crowds of people in the town took part in a peaceful show of support for the family of a teenage girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at the weekend.