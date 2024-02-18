Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the alleged attempted burglary in Aylesbury Court on Saturday evening.

It was reported shortly before 7.45pm that three men, dressed in black with their faces covered, attempted to gain access to a house in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The suspects used a crowbar to try and force the front door open of the property, before making off in the direction of Mayfield Link.

Aylesbury Court in Newtownabbey. Picture: Google