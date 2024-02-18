Newtownabbey home targeted by would-be burglars armed with crowbar
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the alleged attempted burglary in Aylesbury Court on Saturday evening.
It was reported shortly before 7.45pm that three men, dressed in black with their faces covered, attempted to gain access to a house in the area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The suspects used a crowbar to try and force the front door open of the property, before making off in the direction of Mayfield Link.
"We are appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in these areas at the time or with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist our investigation, to call 101 and quote reference number 1461 17/02/24.”