Newtownabbey: male in custody after police seize drugs

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Sep 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 17:45 BST
A male has been arrested after police seized a quantity of drugs in Newtownabbey on Friday (September 12).

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team accompanied by the Probationer Support Unit conducted a house search in the Newtownabbey area today following information received.

"During the search, a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs were seized. One male is currently in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.”

