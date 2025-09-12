Newtownabbey: male in custody after police seize drugs
A male has been arrested after police seized a quantity of drugs in Newtownabbey on Friday (September 12).
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team accompanied by the Probationer Support Unit conducted a house search in the Newtownabbey area today following information received.
"During the search, a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs were seized. One male is currently in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.”