Newtownabbey man accused of beating girlfriend with baseball bat as she lay on sofa

A Newtownabbey man allegedly beat a girlfriend with a baseball bat while she lay on his sofa, a court has heard.

David McCoppin is also accused of throttling the woman as part of an outburst of domestic violence on Saturday morning.

The 36-year-old, defendant, of Moss Meadows in Glengormley, was remanded in custody on disputed charges of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and possessing an offensive weapon.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the injured party disclosed details of the alleged attack at McCoppin’s home after she attended hospital for treatment.

"She reported lying on the sofa when he started to punch her to the back of the head,” an investigating detective said. “He then grabbed a baseball bat and hit her on the back and backside area repeatedly.”

According to the woman’s account, the assault continued in a bedroom, with McCoppin grabbing her by the throat and applying pressure.

"She was unsure if she lost consciousness or not,” the detective said.

Police called to the scene observed bruising injuries to her cheek, neck and body.

McCoppin was arrested but made counter allegations that she had attacked him with the baseball bat. He claimed only to have placed his hands on her neck area to calm her down.

The detective added: “He stated that he took the baseball bat from the house and gave it to a friend, but has not disclosed who that friend was or where this baseball bat is located.”

McCoppin’s barrister argued that he did provide a version of events rather than remaining silent and should be presumed innocent.

With the complainant yet to make a formal statement, the barrister questioned the evidential worth of an account recorded on body-worn cameras 24 hours after the alleged assault.

"There may not be a prosecution and the defendant will then have spent a serious period of time in custody,” he submitted.

Refusing bail, District Judge Steven Keown remanded McCoppin in custody until June 9.

He stated: “This is a case of what can only be described as allegations of extreme violence, and an allegation that involves beating with a baseball bat and strangulation.”