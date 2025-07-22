Newtownabbey: Man accused of voyeurism and trying to obtain indecent images through blackmail
Jordan Traynor, also faces prosecution for allegedly having an indecent video of a child.
33-year-old Traynor, whose address was listed as Antrim Road in Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on a total of nine separate charges.
He is accused of two counts of attempted blackmail by making unwarranted demands for images related to two different females.
Five counts of voyeurism which allegedly involved recording another person in a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification and another attempted voyeurism also form part of the case against him.
A further charge relates to claims he was in possession of a Category C indecent video of a child.
The alleged offences span a two-year period between February 2020 and March 2022.
During a brief preliminary enquiry hearing – the legal step to send a case to the Crown court – Traynor confirmed he understood the charges but declined to give evidence or call witnesses on his behalf at this stage.
No further details about the alleged circumstances were disclosed.
District Judge Steven Keown backed prosecution submissions that the accused has a prima facie case to answer.
Granting the Crown’s application, Mr Keown confirmed: “(The defendant) is returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”
Traynor was released on bail and is due to appear again at a future arraignment hearing.