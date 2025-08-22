Newtownabbey: man and woman charged with money laundering offences

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 11:23 BST
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Economic Crime Unit investigating reports of money laundering in the Newtownabbey area have charged a man and a woman to court.

The man, who is aged 37, has been charged with four money laundering offences.

The woman, aged 49, has been charged with 19 offences involving money laundering and drugs offences.

Both are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on September 17.

