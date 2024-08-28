Newtownabbey man charged with disorderly behaviour at Belfast International Airport

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 28th Aug 2024, 09:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is accused of being disorderly at Belfast International Airport.

William McMurdie (24), of Dunowen Pass, Newtownabbey, is charged in relation to August 1 this year.

The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on August 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Rosie Watters said the defendant had written a letter to the court saying he wished to plead guilty.

The judge said the defendant would need to be present in court and the case was adjourned to September 17.