Newtownabbey man fined and given penalty points for ‘stupid mistake’
Paul Mark O’Neill, 43, whose address was given as Longlands Mews, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with permitting someone to use his car without insurance and failing to produce his driving licence to the police.
The court heard that on November 18, 2024 police on patrol at McDonald’s at Sprucefield observed a vehicle with the defendant as the front seat passenger.
Checks showed the driver of the vehicle had been disqualified and had no insurance.
The defendant failed to produce his driving licence and relevant documentation to the police without the allocated timeframe
Defence told the court it was “a stupid mistake”.
On the charge of permitting no insurance, District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a fine of £250, an offender’s levy of £15, and six penalty points.
On the charge of failing to produce his driving licence, Mr Rafferty imposed a fine of £50.