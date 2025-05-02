Newtownabbey man fined and given penalty points for ‘stupid mistake’

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Newtownabbey man has been fined and given penalty points after allowing someone uninsured to drive his car.

Paul Mark O’Neill, 43, whose address was given as Longlands Mews, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with permitting someone to use his car without insurance and failing to produce his driving licence to the police.

The court heard that on November 18, 2024 police on patrol at McDonald’s at Sprucefield observed a vehicle with the defendant as the front seat passenger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Checks showed the driver of the vehicle had been disqualified and had no insurance.

Newtownabbey man fined and given penalty points for "stupid mistake"Newtownabbey man fined and given penalty points for "stupid mistake"
Newtownabbey man fined and given penalty points for "stupid mistake"

The defendant failed to produce his driving licence and relevant documentation to the police without the allocated timeframe

Read More
Belfast Trust tells Lisburn Council that ‘bodycam’ pilot is set for consultation

Defence told the court it was “a stupid mistake”.

On the charge of permitting no insurance, District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a fine of £250, an offender’s levy of £15, and six penalty points.

On the charge of failing to produce his driving licence, Mr Rafferty imposed a fine of £50.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice